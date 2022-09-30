Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gets a story Trailer

Help Mario and his friends stop Cursa.

Perhaps the story isn't the main reason why people loved Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, but it was actually surprisingly well written in all it's craziness. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches on October 20 and seems to offer more of this crazy, when we are tasked with stopping the menace known as Cursa.

We have a hunch of who this might be, but we advice you to check out the brand new story trailer from the game, and see what conclusion you make. Share your guess in the comment section below.

