Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope file size is three times bigger than Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle file size was a pretty manageable 2.3 gigabyte, which probably didn't cause Switch owners any storage issues. Even the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC only added another 1.5 gigabyte for a total of 3.8 gigabyte.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on the other hand seems to be a more juicy beast, if file sizes is anything to go by. Thanks to the official listing on Nintendo.com, we now know that the game will need 7.1 gigabyte storage, which is over three times the original game. This hopefully means that we can expect a higher overall graphical fidelity, but also a bigger environmental variation and just overall more content.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches on October 20, exclusively for Switch. Check out our fresh preview over here.