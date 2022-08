HQ

We're now just 7 weeks away from the launch of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, so why not get a reminder of why we'll see the two universes join forces again?

Ubisoft has done this by celebrating Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle's 5 years anniversary with a nice message on social media revealing that the game has surpassed 10 million players since its launch on August 29 2017.