Mario Party Superstars announced for Nintendo Switch, arriving this October

During the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 last night, Nintendo revealed Mario Party Superstars, and its October 29, 2021 release date.

This title brings back 5 classic boards from the Mario Party games of Nintendo 64 era, and a collection of 100 classic N64 and Nintendo GameCube minigames from throughout the Mario Party series, and all modes can be played online. More details can be found on Nintendo's official website.

Check out the new trailer below. Does Mario Party Superstars sound intriguing to you?