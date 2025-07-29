Mario Paint returns through Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

One of Nintendo's most cherished and delightfully odd creative titles from the '90s is making an unexpected return: Mario Paint is being added to Nintendo Switch Online as part of the Expansion Pack. Originally released in 1992, the game let young players flex their artistic muscles alongside everyone's favourite pudgy plumber.

Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Paint will feature full support for both Joy-Con and touchscreen controls, meaning players can enjoy the experience even without the classic Super Nintendo mouse. Whether or not this version will include online sharing for user creations remains unclear, but there's certainly hope.

Did you mess around with Mario Paint back in the SNES days? Now's your chance to dive back in and relive the magic, or discover it for the first time.