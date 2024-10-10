Mario & Luigi: Brothership's long journey presented in new video

HQ

After a nine-year hiatus, it's time for a new adventure in the Mario & Luigi series on November 7. Mario & Luigi: Brothership will be released exclusively for Switch, and today Nintendo has released a new trailer.

This video is called An island-hopping adventure awaits and the idea is that it will give a little insight into the journey the Mario brothers have ahead of them in the land of Concordia - which has lots of different environments and areas to explore.

Check out the trailer below and don't forget to read our brand new preview.