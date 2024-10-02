Mario & Luigi: Brothership shown in new short trailer

HQ

Yesterday, we were able to tell you a bunch of news and impressions from the upcoming Super Mario Party Jamboree after playing a few rounds of the digital board game. But... that's not the only chance to hang out with Mario and little brother Luigi this fall as we also have Mario & Luigi: Brothership to look forward to.

In a new trailer called Making Memories in Concordia, we get to meet some of the many colorful characters we have to look forward to during the adventure that releases on November 7 - which includes both several newcomers as well as familiar faces like a certain Bowser as well as Bowser Jr.

Check it out below.