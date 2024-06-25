Mario & Luigi: Brothership only requires ten gigabyte storage

HQ

Yesterday we told you that the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom only requires just over 6 gigabytes of storage, and now Nintendo also updated the Japanese store page for Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

Thanks to this, we now know that Nintendo's hard work on optimization continues here as well, and the game is a very manageable 10 gigabytes. It is certainly significantly more than Super Mario RPG (which was only 6.5 gigabytes), but on the other hand, this is not a remake of an older game, but a completely new adventure that looks more technologically advanced.

As we could report yesterday, however, we still don't know which company is actually developing Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and it doesn't seem like it's going to be revealed before the November 7 premiere either.

Thanks GamingBolt