Mario & Luigi: Brothership Guide - Where to find all 20 Reefs

For those of you looking to set sail in the world of Concordia in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, you may be interested to hear that there are a few collectibles to find along the way. One of such are Reefs that are dotted around the seas, collectables that can be registered by simply zooming in on them using Shipshape Island's telescope cannon as you steadily sail on past them. With a whole bunch to find, here's where you can come crop every Reef in the game.

Lushgreen Sea

This region has three Reefs to find. The first is Weeping-Lion Reef, and this can be found in the far-bottom-left of the region. The next is Pensive Reef and you can find this one on the bottom in the centre. The last is also on the bottom of this sea and is known as Squiddish Reef. This final Reef is also on the last current of this area where you will find the first Great Lighthouse Island.

Color-Full Sea

The first Reef in this new area can be found as you switch to the second available current. It's known as Broque Reef. Things get more complicated from here on out, as many of the other Reefs are tied to currents that you cannot reach until you advance the story. You can find one however without doing anything more, by simply travelling to the bottom-right of the sea, wherein Mysterious Swirl Reef is located.

After you gain access to the first, formerly locked current, you can head to the bottom-right of this new area, just above Mysterious Swirl Reef, to find Eternal-Struggle Reef. The next two Reefs are located on the far left, in an otherwise inaccessible current that requires the next chunk of story to be completed to unlock it.

Once you do access the current however, in the far left of this new area you will find Just-a-Fluke Reef. By taking the current to its most bottom-left, you will also discover Ominous Reef. With these in the books, Color-Full Sea's Reefs have all been found.

Brrrning Sea

One of the first available Reefs in the Brrrning Sea can be found in the bottom left. Traverse the left-most currents and you will find Racers' Reef. From here, head to the far South-East. There are two Reefs in this vicinity. The first is more southern and this is Rooted-Turnip Reef, and the second is more Eastern and is regarded as Feathered-Family Reef.

The last two Reefs in the Brrrning Sea are found by travelling further along the currents until you find a trio of connected currents where there is no further option (yet) to travel West. When you're here, head far North to find the Shower Reef, and then South, towards the centre of the Brrrning Sea, to find Mushroob Reef.

Gulchrock Sea

You can discover every Reef in the Gulchrock Sea upon arriving here. So to ensure you find all of them, let's traverse this sea in a mostly anti-clockwise direction.

The first Reef on your list will be the Cater-Pillar Reef and this is found on the South-centre current. Heading further East, as far East as you can go, on a separate and small current, you will come across Off-Course Reef. If you then head into the centre of the Gulchrock Sea, just below an isolated current in the middle of the area, by riding on the more expansive outer current you will come across Lovestruck Reef.

Now you can head far-North. Staying in the centre of the Gulchrock Sea and going as far North as possible you will find the Tumbling-Tower Reef, which is the penultimate Reef of this area, with the last found close by but in a more Westerly direction. In the far North-East of the Gulchrock Sea you will find four smaller currents that each play host to an Islet. Ignore the Islets for now and instead head to the North-East current here, the one in the top-right, wherein you can find and discover Dream-Guardian Reef.

Stormstar Reef

The final two Reefs in Concordia are found in this sea. You can find one right away, but the latter will require a bit more narrative progression. The first is as far North as you can go right away and then to the East of this current. Here, you will find Gardener's Reef.

The second in Stormstar Reef and the final Reef in Concordia is in the far-North of the area and is accessible when you finally gain the technology to access otherwise unreachable currents before launching your all-out assault on Zokket's fortress. When you do, you'll find Princely Reef, and thus your Reef-exploring journey across Concordia will come to an end.