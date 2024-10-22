Mario & Luigi: Brothership developer discovered, and it's not the one fans believed

HQ

Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the latest entry in the Mario RPG series coming to Nintendo Switch November 7, is being co-developed by an external company, one that has never worked with Nintendo before in this way: Acquire.

This Japanese studio was founded in 1994 and is mostly known for making the Octopath Traveler games alongside Square Enix. However, in the past the studio also cultivated its on franchises, like Tenchu: Stealth Assassins, Way of the Samurai, Shinobido: Way of the Ninja or Akiba's Beat.

While Aquire has made games for Nintendo Switch (like the Octopath Traveler RPGs, which used to be Switch exclusives) this is the first time they work directly with them as partners. Obviously, the game also has a lot of input from Nintendo, and Nintendo previously confirmed some people from Alphadream is working on this new game.

That is why, since the announcement, fans believed the developer was ILCA, another studio that had previously worked with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, and employs several peopole from Alphadream, the studio that used to make the Mario & Luigi series, now defunct. However, that was not the case.

The name of the developer (or co-developer with Nintendo) for Mario & Luigi: Brothership has been found on the copyright notes of the game, as shared by Nintendeal on Twitter.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership launches on Nintendo Switch November 7. Some boxes of the game have already popped up, and that way it has also been found that the game has been developed with Unreal Engine.