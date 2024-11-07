Mario & Luigi: Brothership Complete Guide - Where to find every Grampy Turnip

HQ

Any of you that have begun your journey in Concordia in Mario & Luigi: Brothership may have already inferred that this RPG is a much larger and more complex experience than many of the other games featuring Nintendo's most iconic mascot. While there are plenty of islands to discover, tons of loot to acquire, bosses to defeat, and familiar faces to find along the way, there are also a few different collectibles to pick-up too. One of such are the mysterious and sneaky Grampy Turnips, which are pretty much what their name implies; turnips that are grandads, and across Concordia there are 18 to discover. So, to make sure you don't miss any, we've produced this handy guide.

Shipshape Island

The first Grampy Turnip we're going to draw your attention to isn't technically the first one, but he's a special one, so we're popping him here. He is on the very hub location that Brothership is based around, Shipshape Island. To find him, you will need to have unlocked the UFO Spin glide move, but if you already have this, you can head to the back of the island, to the area where you arrive after connecting new islands, and then proceed to head up, jumping up a few ledges and finding yourself at a chasm. Use the UFO Spin to clear the gap and just beyond you will find Grampy Turnip in the ground.

Take note: This Grampy Turnip is a special one as he tells you the number of other Grampy Turnips you have left to meet and even points out islands where you can find ones you may otherwise have missed. He will also hand out rewards based on the number of Grampy Turnips you discover, with the milestones and rewards being listed below.



3 Grampy Turnips - Super Candy



5 Grampy Turnips - Two Heart Beans



9 Grampy Turnips - Stache Bean DX



18 Grampy Turnips - TBC



Raynforst Island

The real first Grampy Turnip is located on Raynforst Island. Around halfway through your initial exploration through the island, be sure to take a left when you meet a vendor in front of a bunch of regular turnips. Climb to the top of a nearby hill and Grampy Turnip will be waiting to be found.

Twistee Island

The next is on Twistee Island. You will need to have completed this island, connected it to Shipshape and then returned to find this Grampy Turnip but if you do it's a walk in the park. When you arrive back on the island, take the first left across the now opened petals and on the upper path you will find the next Grampy Turnip.

Desolatt Island

The next is on Desolatt Island. Towards the top of the island, in front of one of the doors that takes you into a sub-basement area, you will find four buried turnips, the Grampy Turnip is the one of the far left.

Allsand Island

There is a Grampy Turnip on this island but you'll need an upgrade to reach it. So, don't stress, continue following the main narrative until you discover Slippenglide Island and acquire the Ball Blitz upgrade for the Bros. Ball. When you do, head back to Allsand and to the centre part of the island by using the pipe. Backtrack a little towards the landing area until you find a ramp based against a vertical wall and proceed to Ball Blitz up the ramp to access an elevated area where Grampy Turnip is located.

Bulbfish Island

When you make it to this island, progress through its narrative as usual until you finally get the Spare Key. Once you do, head underground and open the first locked door in front of you. Grampy Turnip will be found in the middle of this room.

Slippenglide Island

Once you make it to Slippenglide Island, progress as usual until you find the secret research base and unpack the narrative arc that is happening around that portion of the island. Once the story advances far enough that you are now expected to reconnect the Lighthouse, look to the right of the secret base to find some cliffs that you can platform up and then eventually drop down onto a ledge where the Grampy Turnip is waiting.

Offandon Island

You'll need to complete around half of the island before reaching this Grampy Turnip. After completing the sliding door puzzle, continue along the linear path until you find a bunch of turnips planted in the ground. The Grampy Turnip will be the top right turnip of the bunch.

Jellyfish Island

This one is at the top of the hill before you enter the concert hall venue. It's worth avoiding it for the moment and instead heading to the far left of the island to acquire the tickets you need to access the hall in the first place, all to prevent unnecessary backtracking. Once you do have the tickets though, head up the hill until you find the various vendors standing in front of a patch of turnips. The Grampy Turnip will be the bottom left turnip of the bunch.

The Soli-Tree

The remaining nine Grampy Turnips do indeed await you just before the credits, on the last island in all of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the dreaded Soli-Tree. This island isn't unlocked until the very, very end; so, don't even try to search for it when you install the powerful Shipshape upgrade that allows you to jump into unconnected streams (this uncovers some additional islets). When does the final, final dungeon arrive this? We're talking about after even defeating Zokket in his fortress, when you head for the final boss Reclusa when they make themselves known. In this last place the other half of the Grampy Turnips awaits you.

Once you have obtained all the bonds for the watering can, you will have the power you need to break through the roots of the Soli-Tree. Then you can launch yourself into this dungeon and start solving its tedious rooms one by one, placing the fire and ice orbs in the foyer. The Grampy Turnips await you in the room to the top left (think at 10 on a 12-hour-clock), which you can access after placing two orbs. Their see-sawing and balancing puzzles will remind you of those on Rumbla Island, and to the far left you'll see - as a clue there are four normal turnips planted on the floor - a path to a secret area. There you will find eight turnips, and the last one awaits you when you complete the room, to the north, up the ramps with the Bros. Ball. As the top one of the eight is golden, it can give you your final reward without returning to Shipshape Island.