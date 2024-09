HQ

Nintendo has been quite active in sharing new videos from its upcoming adventure Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and just the other day we got a closer look at the game world Concordia. But what about the battle system?

That's actually the focus of a new trailer, where we get a quicker run-through of the combat mechanics that blend both menus and skill-based gameplay. Check out how it works below.

November 7th is the premiere date exclusively for Switch.