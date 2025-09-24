Mario Kart World's latest update now shows which collectibles you have acquired

HQ

Back when the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World was launched in July, we produced a guide that helped you locate the special Mirror Mode in the game, a guide that involved gathering a few of the collectibles available in the open "Free Roam" mode. We noted in that guide a warning about the collectibles in the game, and how it was very difficult to tell exactly what you need and how many you've ticked off. Thankfully (and only two months late if you ask us...) Nintendo has introduced a fix for this problem.

As part of Version 1.3.0 of the game, which has just been released as a free update, there is now a way to more effectively and easily note the collectibles you have gathered and even where they are located on the map.

This is also on top of a slate of other changes and tweaks to the game that include being able to join friends who are playing Knockout Tour, to Free Roam as a duo while waiting for a new race, to more easily encounter UFOs in the open world, while simultaneously implementing various balance changes and bug fixes. Check out the full Version 1.3.0 update notes below.

General



You can now join friends playing "Knockout Tour" by selecting "Friends" from "Online Play" "1p."



Up to 2 players can now play "Free Roam" while waiting if the game was full when trying to join friends playing "Race," "Knockout Tour" or "Battle" in "Online Play."



The "Free Roam" map now displays the locations of P Switches you've run over and Peach Medallions you've obtained.



You can now select a P Switch from the map and move to a location near the P Switch.



In "Free Roam", you can now transform into the character pulled into the UFO.



If "Dash Food" in "Settings/Controller" is set to "Doesn't transform" then you will not transform.



It is now easier to encounter UFOs in "Free Roam."



The conditions for the appearance of some Peach Medallions in "Free Roam" have been adjusted.



When spectating in "Knockout Tour" or "Balloon Battle" in "Online Play" or "Wireless Play", you can now choose who to watch, even if you are holding the Joy-Con 2 or Joy-Con horizontally.



Decreased the time between when an item box is taken by someone and the next time it is revived.



Increased the invincible time after spinning or crashing during a race.



Reduced the force of jumps when landing on a rival from above.



Decreased the amount of time between when you finish and when spectating begins in "Knockout Tour" or "Balloon Battle" in "Online Play" or "Wireless Play."



Decreased the amount of time between passing through the checkpoint and when the ranking is displayed in "Knockout Tour" in "Wireless Play" and "LAN Play."



Further increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in "VS Race" and wireless races.



Fixed Issues