Mario Kart World's latest update improves Bullet Bill and nerfs boomerangs

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It doesn't happen all too often, but Nintendo has introduced a new update for Mario Kart World, with this one picking up after the previous patch that arrived in January. Regarded as Ver. 1.6.0, this update tweaks a bunch of gameplay elements and squashes a bunch of bugs.

Looking at the gameplay, some of the biggest changes to note revolve around items, including seeing Bullet Bill receive improved performance so that he is easier to control and even a little faster. Adding to this is a nerf targeting boomerangs that reduces the item's range and number of allowed consecutive throws.

There is also a tweak to how being crushed works, making it so you cannot be crushed while already spinning or crashing. However, you can now be hit by lightning and Spiny Shells immediately after being crushed, which will no doubt be a pleasant surprise...

As for the full patch notes, you can see this below.

General



Added Bob-omb Blast as a Battle mode; You can have up to 10 Bob-ombs on hand at a time; The distance Bob-ombs can be thrown depends on how long you hold the L Button.



Adjusted the performance of Bullet Bill; Increased their range of lateral movement; It is now easier to follow a shortcut route immediately after using Bullet Bill; Increased Bullet Bill's speed on parts of the Bowser's Castle, Starview Peak, and Rainbow Road courses.



Adjusted the performance of the boomerang; Reduced the boomerang's range; Reduced the number of consecutive throws allowed.



Adjusted the probability of items that can be obtained from item boxes during races.



Adjusted the invincibility time after spinning or crashing during a race so that it varies depending on the character and vehicle.



The heavier the weight, the longer the invincibility time.



Made it so that you won't get crushed by things, such as Thwomps, while spinning or crashing.



It is now possible to be hit by lightning and Spiny Shells immediately after being crushed by things, such as Thwomps.



Made it so that things like Bob-ombs and Bananas don't bounce on top of the vines of Ivy Piranha Plants.



When playing Single Player or 1p during Online Play and Wireless Play, up to two warnings will be displayed when items like Red Shells or Spiny Shells come from behind.



Shortened the time until the roulette stops to determine the course in Online Play and Wireless Play.



Fixed Issues