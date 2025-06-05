Mario Kart World: Sticker Guide - Complete the collection!

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 may not come with a proper achievement or trophy system implemented into the console's software, but as with the first Switch, developers are free to do something similar within their games. And perhaps the most extensive achievement system we've seen so far on the console is Mario Kart World's, which comes disguised as Stickers.

As you can hear: there are hundreds of Stickers to collect in the new racing game, and in this guide we'll tell you what they're for and how to complete your collection. Be patient, there's a lot of them!

What are Mario Kart World Stickers for?

The Stickers serve a triple purpose:

They are a form of vehicle customisation.



They are also a way to show off in multiplayer, as they are displayed next to the character's avatar/name in leaderboards and so on.



Finally, they are badges to recognise the completion of a multitude of in-game achievements.



How can I get a sticker on my vehicle?

To decorate your kart, quad, trike, motorbike, or glider with a sticker, simply press the + button on the vehicle selection screen (just after the character) before any race.

Choose your Sticker and you will see it not only on the vehicle (use the right stick to rotate it), but also as a badge next to its name.

Complete the collection: How can I get more Stickers?

Ah friend, that's the question you came to this guide for, isn't it? Well, there are literally a thousand ways to get Stickers, but the basic answer is.... keep playing! In every mode, in every way, from solo Free Mode to GP Cups, Battle Mode to the new Knockout Tour mode. You even get Stickers for starting the game, performing jumps, completing mileage...

Here are a handful of achievements that will give you Stickers by way of example, to get you inspired and challenged. You'll get Stickers, in many cases multiple times, when you...



Started Mario Kart World (x39)



You've been airborne 1 km in total! ...up to hundreds of kilometres.



Jumps with tricks: 50 ... ...up to thousands of jumps.



Total distance: 5 km, 10 km, 20 km... up to thousands of kilometres.



You have collected 50 coins in total! ...up to tens of thousands of coins.



You have obtained a Peach Medallion! (in Free Roam Mode, multiple Stickers).



Panel ? activated! (in Free Roam Mode, multiple panels per track).



You've raced 15 races! ...up to hundreds of races.



How many Stickers are there in Mario Kart World?

Don't be put off, but according to our initial calculations, there should be about 1056 Stickers in total in Mario Kart World. Will you be able to get them all?