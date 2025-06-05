Mario Kart World: Sticker Guide - Complete the collection!

Nintendo Switch 2 may not come with a proper achievement or trophy system implemented into the console's software, but as with the first Switch, developers are free to do something similar within their games. And perhaps the most extensive achievement system we've seen so far on the console is Mario Kart World's, which comes disguised as Stickers.
As you can hear: there are hundreds of Stickers to collect in the new racing game, and in this guide we'll tell you what they're for and how to complete your collection. Be patient, there's a lot of them!
The Stickers serve a triple purpose:
To decorate your kart, quad, trike, motorbike, or glider with a sticker, simply press the + button on the vehicle selection screen (just after the character) before any race.
Choose your Sticker and you will see it not only on the vehicle (use the right stick to rotate it), but also as a badge next to its name.
Ah friend, that's the question you came to this guide for, isn't it? Well, there are literally a thousand ways to get Stickers, but the basic answer is.... keep playing! In every mode, in every way, from solo Free Mode to GP Cups, Battle Mode to the new Knockout Tour mode. You even get Stickers for starting the game, performing jumps, completing mileage...
Here are a handful of achievements that will give you Stickers by way of example, to get you inspired and challenged. You'll get Stickers, in many cases multiple times, when you...
Don't be put off, but according to our initial calculations, there should be about 1056 Stickers in total in Mario Kart World. Will you be able to get them all?