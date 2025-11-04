Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World speeds past 9.5 million copies sold

Nintendo's latest kart racer isn't just off to a good start, it's absolutely tearing up the track.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There are few games that can measure up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when it comes to popularity and as it stands, it's currently the fourth best-selling game of all-time. So maybe it's not all that surprising that its sequel - Mario Kart World - is off to a flying start, which has thus far managed to sell 9.57 million copies according to Nintendo. This also means that over 80% of everyone who owns a Switch 2 also has Mario Kart World.

That's some impressive numbers to say the least. And it's even managing to outpace Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which since launch in 2017 has sold a total of 69.56 million copies with World already managing to reach almost 14% of that figure, in less than four month. Wow.

Do you own Mario Kart World?

Mario Kart World

Related texts

0
Mario Kart WorldScore

Mario Kart World
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Now it's time for not only Switch 2, but also Mario Kart World, and we've now reviewed the latter to check out if it justifies a console purchase...



Loading next content