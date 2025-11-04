Mario Kart World speeds past 9.5 million copies sold

HQ

There are few games that can measure up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when it comes to popularity and as it stands, it's currently the fourth best-selling game of all-time. So maybe it's not all that surprising that its sequel - Mario Kart World - is off to a flying start, which has thus far managed to sell 9.57 million copies according to Nintendo. This also means that over 80% of everyone who owns a Switch 2 also has Mario Kart World.

That's some impressive numbers to say the least. And it's even managing to outpace Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which since launch in 2017 has sold a total of 69.56 million copies with World already managing to reach almost 14% of that figure, in less than four month. Wow.

Do you own Mario Kart World?