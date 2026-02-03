Mario Kart World sells over 14 million units, Pokémon Legends: Z-A sold over 12 million

HQ

As the Nintendo Switch 2's sales continue to ramp up, of course we can expect that the games for the console will be doing the same. Since launch, when it seemed Mario Kart World was one of the only games to play from Nintendo itself, we've seen the racing title almost at the same level of sales as the Nintendo Switch 2.

That trend continues in Nintendo's latest financial earnings report, although the gap is widening a bit. With the Switch 2 now at 17.37 million units sold total Mario Kart World is still keeping up the pace impressively, having sold 14.03 million units. Pokémon Legends: Z-A has also sold a great amount, proving people's continued love for the franchise. With 3.89 million units of the Switch 2 version and 8.41 million units of the Nintendo Switch version sold, we've a grand total of 12.3 million copies sold.

Trailing a bit behind but still putting in a good run is Donkey Kong Bananza, which sold 4.25 million units as a Switch 2 exclusive. As this report just covers the first three quarters of the financial year, we don't yet have data on Metroid's sales, for example, but will get those next time around.

It's clear Nintendo has high hopes for the end of the fiscal year, as it's forecasting a 93% increase in its net sales, alongside a 25.5% increase in its net profit. We'll have to see if it can reach these numbers, but in the past Nintendo has actually been quite humble about its hopes for its future finances.