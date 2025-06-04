Mario Kart World producer is not ruling out 200cc

HQ

On Tuesday, we finally got around to sharing our impressions from nearly seven hours with Mario Kart World, and if you've read them (if not - just do it), you'll know that we're very positive.

We did however note that it feels a little easier than its predecessor and 150cc isn't quite as fast as we remember it. This has led many to wonder if it will once again be possible to play 200cc. And that may well be the case, because in an interview with Rolling Stone, producer Kosuke Yabuki says this about it:

"Some players are really happy with the addition of high difficulty modes like this. However, does that mean we're going to consider adding engine sizes that are larger than 150cc to Mario Kart World? I'm afraid I can't say just yet."

Essentially, he knows that players want 200cc and he's not ruling anything out, so it still sounds hopeful for anyone who feels they want the racing to go even faster.

If you want to see more from Mario Kart World, head over this way for both exclusive screenshots and gameplay.