Mario Kart World is the only confirmed million seller on Nintendo Switch 2 before the end of June

Nintendo today, Friday, 1 August, shared its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. This means that this report contains the first official data direct from Nintendo itself on the performance of Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, as well as data on software, profits, and future forecasts.

Following on from the news we previewed a few minutes ago about the 6 million Switch 2 consoles sold in its first three weeks on sale, we are now joined by data from its companion at launch. Mario Kart World was the ideal launch title (not for nothing, its predecessor was the best-selling game during the Switch's entire lifecycle), and while the vast majority of consoles sold came with a download code for the game, thousands more players bought the physical cartridge edition. In total, that's 5.63 million units of Mario Kart World in its first month - an absolute juggernaut.

Overall, total game sales for Nintendo Switch 2 as of 30 June were 8.67 million copies, meaning that those 3.04 million non-Mario Kart games would be split between Bravely Default, Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, Sonic X Shadow Generations, or Cyberpunk 2077 (to name a few). We'll see how Donkey Kong Bananza and Drag x Drive performed at their respective launches in the next official report, and it's likely that the list of million-selling games on Nintendo Switch 2 will expand rapidly.