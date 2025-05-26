Mario Kart World includes Shy Guys on snowboards

HQ

Many people were surprised when Nintendo announced in March that they would launch their own news app, simply called Nintendo News. Since then, it has proven to be a good source for Nintendo news as they have chosen to present things there first.

This was the case over the weekend (thanks My Nintendo News) when they took the opportunity to show off a mission in Mario Kart World that involves both a P Switch and Shy Guys on snowboards. It's simply a matter of completing a wintry race course in a timely manner, while also getting to share the slopes with the aforementioned Shy Guys. Check out the clip via Bluesky below to see how it's done.

Mario Kart World will be released alongside Switch 2 on June 5.