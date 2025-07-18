Mario Kart World has already sold more physical copies than Mario Kart 8 in Japan

HQ

It's no secret that the Wii U was a fail parade, nor that its best-selling game was Mario Kart 8. Nevertheless, it's worth reporting that after just six weeks on the market, Mario Kart World has sold more physical copies than the eighth game did for the Wii U.

It's also worth remembering that digital sales were not nearly as prevalent during the Wii U era, which makes the result even more impressive. According to Famitsu (via My Nintendo News) a total of 1,310,444 million physical Mario Kart 8 copies were sold for Wii U in Japan and Mario Kart World now stands at 1,365,072 physical copies.