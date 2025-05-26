Mario Kart World brings back music from almost 30 Nintendo classics

HQ

There are few games hotter right now than the upcoming Mario Kart World, which will be the first new game in the series for Nintendo's consoles since 2014. Its predecessor, Mario Kart 8, quickly became popular on Wii U, but it was on Switch that it really exploded with the Deluxe Edition, which has become the format's most popular game with over 68 million copies sold (one of the world's top ten best-selling titles ever) up to March 31 this year.

It's no wonder that fans are currently scrambling to find out as much as possible about the game ahead of its June 5 release, including the music. Now, dedicated fans (via trailers, videos, and more) have compiled a list of which classic soundtracks are included in the title in the form of remixes.

Check out the huge list of nearly 30 game remixes that have made their way into Mario Kart World:



Super Mario Kart



Mario Kart 64



Mario Kart Double Dash



Mario Kart Wii



Mario Kart: Super Circuit



Mario Kart DS



Mario Kart 7



Mario Kart 8



Mario Kart Tour



Super Mario Bros.



Super Mario Bros. 2



Super Mario Bros. 3



Super Mario World



New Super Mario Bros.



New Super Mario Bros. Wii



New Super Mario Bros. U



Super Mario 64



Super Mario Sunshine



Super Mario Galaxy



Super Mario Galaxy 2



Super Mario 3D Land



Super Mario 3D World



Super Mario Odyssey



Yoshi's Island



Super Mario Land 2



Super Mario Land 3



Donkey Kong Country



There will obviously be more than that in the finished product, but at least we can safely say that there will be plenty of fan service in the form of music.