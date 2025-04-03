English
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World: All demo characters, costumes, and tracks confirmed so far

We've already been hands-on with the new console and its flagship launch title, and we have new details about the racing game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been the unchallenged best-seller throughout the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle, so it was clear that Mario Kart 9 (officially known as Mario Kart World) was going to be the first-party workhorse at the console's launch.

Following yesterday's unveiling of the console and the first confirmations of the games line-up (as well as the controversial pricing), we now have our first impressions after playing Mario Kart World, as well as some details straight from our hands-on coverage of the console at a Nintendo event in Paris. At the event we not only got to hold the hardware in our hands, we also got to play many of the games present at launch, including Mario Kart World, and brought back the full roster of characters, costumes, and cars (including variants of each), as well as all the Tour Rallies:

Note: Although they don't appear in the press demo, we know that Pianta, Dolphin, and other racers are confirmed to appear in the final MK World roster. We imagine there are still variant costumes to appear as well.

Mario Kart World

All the characters in the Mario Kart World demo


  1. Mario

  2. Luigi

  3. Donkey Kong

  4. Waluigi

  5. Birdo

  6. Rosalina

  7. Baby Mario

  8. Baby Luigi

  9. Baby Peach

  10. Wario

  11. Lakitu

  12. Koopa Troopa

  13. Bowser Jr.

  14. Fish Bone

  16. Toad

  17. Spike

  18. Baby Daisy

  19. Daisy

  20. Stingby

  21. Dolphin

  22. Swoop

  23. King Boo

  24. Nabbit

  25. Wingler

  26. Cow

  27. Hammer Bro

  28. Shy Guy

  29. Goomba

  30. Toadette

  31. Pauline

  32. Bowser

  33. Yoshi

  34. Dry Bones

  35. Peach

Mario Kart World

All the special character costumes in the Mario Kart World demo


  1. Mario All-Terrain

  2. Luigi Pro Racer

  3. Daisy Swimwear

  4. Peach Touring

  5. Yoshi Food Slinger

  6. Bowser All-Terrain

  7. Bowser Jr. Biker Jr.

  8. Yoshi Matsuri

  9. Mario Cowboy

  10. Luigi Gondolier

  11. Peach Yukata

  12. King Boo Aristocrat

  13. Walugi Mariachi

  14. Toad Burger Bud

  15. Bowser Biker

  16. Pauline Aero

  17. Donkey Kong All-Terrain

  18. Yoshi Food Slinger

  19. Daisy Oasis

  20. Baby Mario Swimwear

  21. Baby Luigi Work Crew

  22. Baby Peach Touring

  23. Baby Daisy Explorer

  24. Toadette Soft Server

  25. Birdo Vacation

  26. Shy Guy Slope Styler

  27. Baby Rosalina Sailor

  28. Lakitu Fisherman

  29. Wario Biker

Mario Kart World

All the demo Rallies in Mario Kart World


  • Acorn Rally

  • Cloud Rally

  • Heart Rally

  • Golden Rally

  • Ice Rally

  • Moon Rally

  • Spiny Rally

  • Cherry Rally

Each of these Rallies goes through six defined scenarios or biomes, so we are talking about 48 more or less defined "tracks".

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2

