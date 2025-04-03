Mario Kart World: All demo characters, costumes, and tracks confirmed so far

HQ

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been the unchallenged best-seller throughout the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle, so it was clear that Mario Kart 9 (officially known as Mario Kart World) was going to be the first-party workhorse at the console's launch.

Following yesterday's unveiling of the console and the first confirmations of the games line-up (as well as the controversial pricing), we now have our first impressions after playing Mario Kart World, as well as some details straight from our hands-on coverage of the console at a Nintendo event in Paris. At the event we not only got to hold the hardware in our hands, we also got to play many of the games present at launch, including Mario Kart World, and brought back the full roster of characters, costumes, and cars (including variants of each), as well as all the Tour Rallies:

Note: Although they don't appear in the press demo, we know that Pianta, Dolphin, and other racers are confirmed to appear in the final MK World roster. We imagine there are still variant costumes to appear as well.

All the characters in the Mario Kart World demo



Mario

Luigi

Donkey Kong

Waluigi

Birdo

Rosalina

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Wario

Lakitu

Koopa Troopa

Bowser Jr.

Fish Bone

Toad

Spike

Baby Daisy

Daisy

Stingby

Dolphin

Swoop

King Boo

Nabbit

Wingler

Cow

Hammer Bro

Shy Guy

Goomba

Toadette

Pauline

Bowser

Yoshi

Dry Bones

Peach



All the special character costumes in the Mario Kart World demo



Mario All-Terrain

Luigi Pro Racer

Daisy Swimwear

Peach Touring

Yoshi Food Slinger

Bowser All-Terrain

Bowser Jr. Biker Jr.

Yoshi Matsuri

Mario Cowboy

Luigi Gondolier

Peach Yukata

King Boo Aristocrat

Walugi Mariachi

Toad Burger Bud

Bowser Biker

Pauline Aero

Donkey Kong All-Terrain

Daisy Oasis

Baby Mario Swimwear

Baby Luigi Work Crew

Baby Peach Touring

Baby Daisy Explorer

Toadette Soft Server

Birdo Vacation

Shy Guy Slope Styler

Baby Rosalina Sailor

Lakitu Fisherman

Wario Biker



All the demo Rallies in Mario Kart World



Acorn Rally



Cloud Rally



Heart Rally



Golden Rally



Ice Rally



Moon Rally



Spiny Rally



Cherry Rally



Each of these Rallies goes through six defined scenarios or biomes, so we are talking about 48 more or less defined "tracks".

