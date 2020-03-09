Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour's Multiplayer mode is now live

The multiplayer mode for Mario Kart Tour is now officially here, with more bonuses to come if a certain retweet milestone is achieved.

At launch, Mario Kart Tour has received some criticism mainly because of its ridiculous subscription system, but its lack of multiplayer modes was not helping either. Now, however, players who want to compete against other players have a reason to drift and glide with Mario and friends again, as the long-awaited multiplayer mode has finally arrived.

There are several modes that you can get in to, but some can only be accessed through the Gold Pass subscription. This modes also come with a retweet campaign that will give every player bonuses if it passes a certain number, as you can see at the pictures below.

Are you excited about these new multiplayer modes?

Mario Kart Tour
Mario Kart Tour

Related texts



Loading next content