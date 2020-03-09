Mario Kart Tour's Multiplayer mode is now live

At launch, Mario Kart Tour has received some criticism mainly because of its ridiculous subscription system, but its lack of multiplayer modes was not helping either. Now, however, players who want to compete against other players have a reason to drift and glide with Mario and friends again, as the long-awaited multiplayer mode has finally arrived.

There are several modes that you can get in to, but some can only be accessed through the Gold Pass subscription. This modes also come with a retweet campaign that will give every player bonuses if it passes a certain number, as you can see at the pictures below.

Are you excited about these new multiplayer modes?