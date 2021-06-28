Mario Kart Tour is soon receiving a classic track from Super Circuit

Mario Kart Tour might have attracted a fair amount of criticism when it launched, but one thing that it has done right from the start is include many courses from the franchise's history. These classic courses date all the way back to the SNES and include all-time favourites such as Koopa Troopa Beach, Rainbow Road, and Luigi's Mansion. This list is soon to expand once more as it has been revealed that a classic track from Super Circuit will debut during the game's Summer Tour.

The track is called Cheep-Cheep Island! and it's a course that originally appeared within the Lightning Cup when it first released on the GBA back in 2001. It will be joining the game on June 30 when the Summer Tour commences. It will also be joining Bowser Castle 1 and 2 and Sunset Wilds as being the fourth track to be featured from Super Circuit.

What other classic tracks would you like to see come to Mario Kart Tour?

