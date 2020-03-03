Mario Kart Tour is finally getting multiplayer

We know that some of you were disappointed when we found out that Mario Kart Tour only had offline races against bots. However, Nintendo told us back then that a real multiplayer mode was in the works. Now, it seems like this mode is finally ready and we don't have to wait much longer either, as its release date has been set for March 9 (at 6am GMT if you want to be particular) on both Android and iOS. FTP players will be able to climb from rank E to rank A, but only Gold Pass subscribers will have the opportunity to play against the best players in the world in S rank.