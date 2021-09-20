LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Honey, I Joined a Cult
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour is celebrating its 2nd anniversary, new event planned

The event will see you race through eight cities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

September 25 marks the 2nd anniversary of Nintendo's mobile racer Mario Kart Tour. In order to celebrate this occasion, a special event has been planned.

Via Twitter, develop team wrote:

"The Sydney Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the 2nd Anniversary Tour, which will have you racing through eight cities!"

A teaser image was published as well, showing the playable characters, and landmarks of some of the cities that players can expect to visit soon.

Are you looking forward to this event?

Mario Kart Tour

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy