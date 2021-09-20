Mario Kart Tour is celebrating its 2nd anniversary, new event planned

HQ

September 25 marks the 2nd anniversary of Nintendo's mobile racer Mario Kart Tour. In order to celebrate this occasion, a special event has been planned.

Via Twitter, develop team wrote:

"The Sydney Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the 2nd Anniversary Tour, which will have you racing through eight cities!"

A teaser image was published as well, showing the playable characters, and landmarks of some of the cities that players can expect to visit soon.

Are you looking forward to this event?