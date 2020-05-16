Mario Kart Tour gets team-based races

You watching Advertisements

Mario Kart Tour, the mobile take on the multimillion-selling console racing series by Nintendo, got its proper multiplayer mode at the beginning of March. It allowed players to race others beyond their "ghosts", and it offered new rewards with better bonuses. Now, the game has just been updated again, allowing for team races.

The new update, available since earlier today, splits the eight-player grids into up to four teams of racers, be them online or nearby (location-based). Those who reach the highest places on the podium will get the best rewards.

On top of that, the updated game finally allows players to create code-based lobbies for multiplayer sessions, which was highly-requested by those who want to play with friends and family only (and not random unknown users) during this confined times.

Mario Kart Tour is a free-to-play game you can try out on iOS or Android smart devices.