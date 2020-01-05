Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour celebrates 2020 with New Year's Tour

The New Year's Tour will be held from January 1 to January 15 and introduces new cups and items.

Welcoming the year of 2020, Nintendo has revealed a new event for Mario Kart Tour, aptly named New Year's Tour, that brings a variety of new content like new tour gifts for the battle pass holders. You can join in right now until the event ends on January 15.

The tour gifts that you can get are new glider and kart, and also Iggy, one of the Koopalings. If you are a Golden Pass member, then you can have a chance to win a Gold Koopa (Freerunning) in your gift, as well as gold kart and glider.

As for gachas, there is a new Mario variant available called Happi Mario with his special item Bob-omb Cannon as well as a new kart called Quickshaw and a glider titled the New York's Kite.

Are you still playing Mario Kart Tour this year?

Mario Kart Tour

Related texts



Loading next content