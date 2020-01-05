Mario Kart Tour celebrates 2020 with New Year's Tour

Welcoming the year of 2020, Nintendo has revealed a new event for Mario Kart Tour, aptly named New Year's Tour, that brings a variety of new content like new tour gifts for the battle pass holders. You can join in right now until the event ends on January 15.

The tour gifts that you can get are new glider and kart, and also Iggy, one of the Koopalings. If you are a Golden Pass member, then you can have a chance to win a Gold Koopa (Freerunning) in your gift, as well as gold kart and glider.

As for gachas, there is a new Mario variant available called Happi Mario with his special item Bob-omb Cannon as well as a new kart called Quickshaw and a glider titled the New York's Kite.

Are you still playing Mario Kart Tour this year?