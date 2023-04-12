Mario Kart aficionado pulls off a ground-breaking trick after 27 years

Everyone has different goals when they start playing a certain game, some are content to just get through it, others want to achieve 100% but then there is the crowd that wants to find all the hidden secrets and to reach new levels or break records in speed runs. Older games are full of these magical details and back in the day in the US, there was even a phone support line you could call if you got stuck or wanted a hot tip on how to get past levels. Super Mario has plenty of these golden opportunities to bring a game that takes hours to complete down to a mere four minutes thanks to these little tricks to skip levels.

Thanks to these tricks, speed runner Forest64 discovered that you could drive through a specific wall in the track of Bowser's Castle in a very tight space in Mario Kart 64, the trick took over 200 hours to accomplish and since then players have been trying to do it and even break records in how fast you can finish the track. There are several fans of Mario Kart 64 who have done the trick and YouTuber Abyssoft has created a video to show how to do the trick in the best possible way.

At the moment, Beck Abney holds the record for the fastest time at 1'49"38 but we will see if anyone manages to scale down more off the time.

What tricks do you know in Mario Kart 64?