Mario Kart 9 is Mario Kart World and the first Nintendo exclusive for Switch 2

Nintendo has kicked off the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in style - the first ever to be broadcast in 4K, by the way - by unveiling what is arguably the flagship of its launch titles on the new console, Mario Kart World.

That's right, the ninth instalment of Mario and company's racing series wants to abandon the traditional numbering and take a "global" leap, as this will be the first time we see open scenarios through which we can move with absolute freedom.

In addition, Nintendo has confirmed that we will see 24 drivers racing simultaneously, both in the traditional Grand Prix mode, as well as in the new Free and Survival modes.

Mario Kart World will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and it looks like Nintendo has a lot of surprises in store for this game and needs more time to develop them, as we've been invited to a special Direct dedicated to the game on April 17 at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST.