Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass launches next week

And a trailer shows of the 7 classic courses and the new one included in it.

HQ

Nintendo unveiled some of the stuff included in the fifth wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass two weeks ago, but now it's time to show everything and reveal when it's coming.

Today's trailer confirms that the following courses will come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass launches on the 12th of July:

Feather Cup

Cherry Cup

It also reiterates Petey Piranha, Kamek and Wiggler are included as playable racers in this fifth wave, so the penultimate DLC is definitely a great one.

HQ
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's a near-perfect package that offers something for all ages to enjoy, with lashings of content to keep players coming back again and again."



