Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass launches next week

Nintendo unveiled some of the stuff included in the fifth wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass two weeks ago, but now it's time to show everything and reveal when it's coming.
Today's trailer confirms that the following courses will come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass launches on the 12th of July:
Feather Cup
Cherry Cup
It also reiterates Petey Piranha, Kamek and Wiggler are included as playable racers in this fifth wave, so the penultimate DLC is definitely a great one.