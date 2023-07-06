Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass launches next week

HQ

Nintendo unveiled some of the stuff included in the fifth wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass two weeks ago, but now it's time to show everything and reveal when it's coming.

Today's trailer confirms that the following courses will come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass launches on the 12th of July:

Feather Cup





Athens Dash from Mario Kart Tour



Daisy Cruiser from Mario Kart: Double Dash



Moonview Highway from Mario Kart Wii



Squeaky Clean Sprint that is completely new



Cherry Cup



It also reiterates Petey Piranha, Kamek and Wiggler are included as playable racers in this fifth wave, so the penultimate DLC is definitely a great one.