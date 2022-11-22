Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's third Booster Course wave arrives in December

It's bringing eight more courses and two Cups.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been promised six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks over 2022 and 2023 as part of the Booster Course Pass, and already the first two have arrived, which has put a question mark on when Wave 3 would debut as well.

Nintendo has now dished out this information, and announced that on December 7, owners of the Pass or those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can look forward to two Cups of eight more tracks from various previous Mario Kart games. They are:

Rock Cup:


  • Rock Rock Mountain from Mario Kart 7

  • Boo Lake from Mario Kart: Super Circuit

  • London Loop from Mario Kart Tour

  • Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii

Moon Cup:


  • Berlin Byways from Mario Kart Tour

  • Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS

  • Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour

  • Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7

You can also see the Wave's trailer below to get an idea of each new track in action.

HQ
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Related texts

0
Mario Kart 8 DeluxeScore

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's a near-perfect package that offers something for all ages to enjoy, with lashings of content to keep players coming back again and again."



Loading next content