Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's third Booster Course wave arrives in December

We've been promised six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks over 2022 and 2023 as part of the Booster Course Pass, and already the first two have arrived, which has put a question mark on when Wave 3 would debut as well.

Nintendo has now dished out this information, and announced that on December 7, owners of the Pass or those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can look forward to two Cups of eight more tracks from various previous Mario Kart games. They are:

Rock Cup:





Rock Rock Mountain from Mario Kart 7



Boo Lake from Mario Kart: Super Circuit



London Loop from Mario Kart Tour



Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii



Moon Cup:





Berlin Byways from Mario Kart Tour



Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS



Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour



Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7



You can also see the Wave's trailer below to get an idea of each new track in action.