Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 4 gets release date in trailer

Birdo and the new Yoshi's Island course are accompanied by Amsterdam Drift, Bangkok Rush, DK Summit, Mario Circuit, Riverside Park, Singapore Speedway and Waluigi Stadium next week.

Nintendo gave us a small taste of what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's fourth Booster Course Pass wave will include when the soon-to-be six-year-old showed up at last month's Direct. This was all about the return of Birdo and the new Yoshi's Island course, but now it's time for all the details, including the release date.

This in the form of a new trailer that shows off the following eight courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9 if you own the Booster Course Pass:


  • Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour

  • Bangkok Rush from Mario Kart Tour

  • DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii

  • Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS

  • Riverside Park from Mario Kart Super Circuit

  • Singapore Speedway from Mario Kart Tour

  • Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart: Double Dash

  • Yoshi's Island

That last has a whole bunch of Birdos racing each other to remind us this inclusion has been a long time coming when the wave splashes in next Thursday.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

