Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 4 gets release date in trailer

Nintendo gave us a small taste of what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's fourth Booster Course Pass wave will include when the soon-to-be six-year-old showed up at last month's Direct. This was all about the return of Birdo and the new Yoshi's Island course, but now it's time for all the details, including the release date.

This in the form of a new trailer that shows off the following eight courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on March 9 if you own the Booster Course Pass:



Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour



Bangkok Rush from Mario Kart Tour



DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii



Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS



Riverside Park from Mario Kart Super Circuit



Singapore Speedway from Mario Kart Tour



Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart: Double Dash



Yoshi's Island



That last has a whole bunch of Birdos racing each other to remind us this inclusion has been a long time coming when the wave splashes in next Thursday.