Mario Kart 8 Deluxe updated just three weeks ahead of Mario Kart World

It's almost mind-boggling considering Mario Kart 8 is 11 years old and premiered almost to the day in 2014. But in just three weeks... we'll actually get to play the sequel Mario Kart World on our brand new Switch 2.

Exciting, but luckily that doesn't mean Nintendo has forgotten about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Now, a new update has been released - numbered 3.0.4 - that fixes some minor issues. Here is the patch list:

• Fixed issue where, when playing "3DS Music Park" during Time Trials and the player opened and closed the pause menu over and over, the timing of the "notes" jumping lost sync with the background music and ghost data that was registered would start not playing correctly.

- The timing of the "notes" jumping still loses sync with the background music when opening and closing the menu even after applying updated data, but they will jump at correct timing when the ghost data plays.

- Ghost data for "3DS Music Park" that was created in Ver.3.0.3. or earlier cannot be uploaded.

- Ghost data that has this problem occur may be deleted without prior notice from "Online Ghosts."

• Fixed issue where coins thrown by spectators disappear before they fall onto the course in "N64 Rainbow Road."

How often do you play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and will you get Mario Kart World?