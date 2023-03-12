Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to get 5 more new characters

HQ

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch, even so many years after its release. One of the ways in which Nintendo has rewarded those long-time players of the racing game is the Booster Course Pass.

The latest wave of courses for the Booster Course Pass also brought Birdo to the game. Alongside the egg-shooting Yoshi lookalike, it appears five more characters could be coming to the game.

On the character select screen, there are five empty slots for characters to be introduced in future DLC. This is likely going to be for Mario favourites to make a return, like Diddy Kong, but it could also allow for some Nintendo crossovers too, like how Link and Isabelle are playable in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe right now.

Who do you think is coming in the Mario Kart 8 DLC?