Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reveals new characters and a course

Booster Course Wave 5 will deliver something new and old this summer.

HQ

When Nintendo unveiled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass back in February last year, we were told the six waves of downloadable content would arrive by the end of 2023. We're closing in on that now, so it was basically a given the game would show up in this summer's Direct. Not that I'm complaining when the penultimate DLC seems like a banger.

That's without even knowing everything included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's sixth wave of Booster Course Pass content, because this new trailer only confirms we'll get to race as Petey Piranha, Kamek and Wiggler again and that one of the eight additional courses will be a completely new one called Squeaky Clean Sprint.

We're not told what the seven other courses are or exactly when this wave becomes available this summer though, so please tell me which courses you want to see remade while we wait.

HQ
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

