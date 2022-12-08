Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now supports custom items

HQ

Yesterday was a big day for fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass was launched. This includes two new cups with a total of eight new levels. But this isn't the only new thing, as the game itself got a patch as well, bringing it to version 2.2.0.

This includes several adjustments to the game, most of them things the regular user won't notice (although lightning no longer closes your glider when in the air). But there is also a new feature we think you will appreciate, and that is custom items. Thanks to this, you can now turn chosen items off - perhaps to play a whole game with only blue shells?

Check out the patch notes below:

Support for DLC

• Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, Wave 3 (two cups and eight courses).

General

• Added "Custom Items" to item Rules.

- This is a feature that lets you decide which items appear.

- This is supported in VS Race, Balloon Battle, Coin Runners, Shine Thief, Renegade Roundup, Playing with friends, Tournaments, and Wireless Play.

- Items that have not been set to appear may still appear according to the connection environment and game situation.

• When getting struck by lightning while gliding through the air, the glider no longer closes.

• The period of invincibility after spinning or crashing now changes, depending on the driver or machine parts.

• When a user cannot download any new ghost data, they can now delete all the ghost data they downloaded until then.

• Deleted "Recommended" in Tournaments.

Fixed Issues

• Fixed an issue where coins would not be added when touching an opponents' Crazy Eight coin.

• Fixed an issue where there was a communication error when using the item Boo.

• Fixed an issue where using the Super Horn would not hit more than one opponent at the same time.

• Fixed an issue where images in SNES Mario Circuit 3 would look distorted.

• Fixed an issue where a player could not acquire multiple items in a row in GBA Snow Land.

• Fixed an issue where points would not be added to a member list, when spectating an online match.

• Fixed an issue where, when selecting a team, the COM characters that actually play in the game were not the same as shown on selection screen.

• Fixed an issue where the warning sound was not playing when a Red Shell or Spiny Shell comes from behind.

• Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.