Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 remastered courses via Deluxe Booster Course Pass

During the Nintendo Direct held recently, we saw some new titles being revealed, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Strikers. However, one of the most requested games, Mario Kart 9, didn't show up as we'd hope for. Instead, Nintendo decided to do something for the long-thriving and still popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The Japanese company announced a new pack called Deluxe Booster Course Pass, which includes a total of 48 remastered courses from past Mario Kart games, and will be released as paid DLC*. As pointed out by Nintendo, "throughout 2022 and 2023, there will be six waves of content drops, each having eight courses", and that means that "48 additional courses are planned to release by the end of 2023". Players will be able to play these courses both available locally and online**.

Here are the courses that will be coming in wave 1 on March 18, 2022:



Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)



Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS)



Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)



Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii)



Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)



Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)



Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance)



Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)



Now, there are two ways to access the above-mentioned content. If you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can just get it when the content is made available. Otherwise, it's also possible to buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass separately, and it's already available for pre-order, the price is set at $24.99 USD.

*Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately

**Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features.