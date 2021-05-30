Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has received an update for the first time in over two years

And it fixed two minor bugs. That was it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Despite receiving its last update in January 2019, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has recently been updated again, with a very minor patch that has addressed a mere two issues, and begging the question why now?

The update itself landed on May 25, and fixed two problems. The first was an issue that caused tournament points to be reset, with the second resolving an issue that caused match history with friends to be reset. You can take a look at the patch notes here.

Needless to say, with quite a long wait between the two last updates, fans have started asking why, with some even wondering if this means the game will be getting some DLC soon. As Nintendo has launched two more Mario Kart games since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more DLC does seem unlikely, but with E3 coming up soon, you can see how the two could coincide.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Thanks, Nintendolife.

Related texts

Mario Kart 8 DeluxeScore

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's a near-perfect package that offers something for all ages to enjoy, with lashings of content to keep players coming back again and again."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy