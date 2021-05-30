Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has received an update for the first time in over two years

You're watching Advertisements

Despite receiving its last update in January 2019, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has recently been updated again, with a very minor patch that has addressed a mere two issues, and begging the question why now?

The update itself landed on May 25, and fixed two problems. The first was an issue that caused tournament points to be reset, with the second resolving an issue that caused match history with friends to be reset. You can take a look at the patch notes here.

Needless to say, with quite a long wait between the two last updates, fans have started asking why, with some even wondering if this means the game will be getting some DLC soon. As Nintendo has launched two more Mario Kart games since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more DLC does seem unlikely, but with E3 coming up soon, you can see how the two could coincide.

Thanks, Nintendolife.