Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets technical enhancements and support for 8 players on Switch 2

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Nintendo is doing what it usually does: coming out of nowhere with some pretty big announcements. This time, it's about their second-best-selling game ever (which is very close to overtaking the number one spot held by Wii Sports), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Without any prior notice whatsoever, the game has now received significantly expanded support for the Switch 2, with the single biggest feature being that eight players can now play on a split screen. Support for the Switch 2's USB camera has also been added, so you can use your own faces above the drivers while playing, and technical improvements have been made as well:

"With support for the Nintendo Switch 2 display, and high-resolution TVs, you can now play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with sharper visuals. Load times are also improved, so you can get to the action more quickly."

Nintendo is following in Microsoft's footsteps in this case, so the update for the new console is pleasantly complimentary, so just download it and get the fun started.