Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets eight new tracks next week

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced new tracks for for their immensely popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and they sure didn't hold back. No less than 48 tracks was announced, which means that the amount of playable stages would be doubled.

But not everything would be released at once as we would get two cups (a total of eight tracks) at a time, with the first one being released in March. Now Nintendo has announced the second round which launches on August 4, which includes Propeller Cup and Turnip Cup. This time, they also have some antigravity mode included in a brand new track called Sky-High Sundae, something that was completely missing in the first two added cups.

Here are the new tracks:

Propeller Cup

• Sky-High Sundae (New track)

• Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

• Snow Land (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

• Sydney Spring (Mario Kart Tour)

Turnip Cup

• New York Minute (Tour)

• Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

• Kalimari Desert (N64)

• Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Check them out in the trailer below. You can get all 48 new DLC-tracks by buying the Booster Course Pass, but they are also included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.