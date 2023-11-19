Mario Kart 8 Deluxe falls outside of the top 20 best-selling games in the US for the first time

HQ

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released in 2017 and has since been consistently among the top 20 best-selling games in the United States. Month after month after month. But gamesindustry.biz has reported that this is now over after 78 months. The game is the best-selling Switch game ever, selling 57 million copies. It's also the second best-selling Nintendo game of all time, behind only Wii Sports (82.9 million copies). However, Nintendo doesn't have to mourn too much as Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in second place. The gold for October went to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the bronze medal went to Assassin's Creed Mirage.