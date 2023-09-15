Mario Kart 8 Deluxe about to get a final wave of new tracks and characters

HQ

When Nintendo announced the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, they revealed that we would get six waves with two cups each (a total of eight tracks) over the course of two years. During the Nintendo Direct, we finally got a proper look of things to come in the final Wave 6, which unfortunately didn't get a release date others than "Winter 2023".

The Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii was confirmed as one of the tracks that would be included in the game, and it has had quite the touch-up and seems to be looking better than ever before. Four new drivers will also be added to the game; Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette.

Especially Pauline looks like a really fun driver to use with plenty of great animations. Check it all out below.