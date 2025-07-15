English
Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64 soundtrack comes to Nintendo Music

And of course, now I just want to play the game even more.

After more than 11 years, just over a month ago we received the new instalment of the Mario Kart franchise. Mario Kart World has a lot of miles, races and updates to complete to earn the love and respect of all gamers, but Nintendo hasn't forgotten where the series comes from.

Or at least, where it made the qualitative leap to 3D. Mario Kart 64 is a true gem on a console that still holds gamers' fondest memories. Gameplay-wise you may have more memories of Wii's Mario Kart or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but the music of MK 64 is absolutely transcendent.

And the best part is that it's now available to listen to whenever and wherever you want via Nintendo Music. It's 32 audio tracks, exactly one hour, of pure gaming nostalgia. These are the track titles:


  1. Mario Kart 64 Title Screen

  2. Selection Screens

  3. Luigi Raceway

  4. Moo Moo Farm

  5. Koopa Troopa Beach

  6. Kalimari Desert

  7. Toad's Turnpike

  8. Frappe Snowland

  9. Choco Mountain

  10. Mario Raceway

  11. Wario Stadium

  12. Sherbert Land

  13. Royal Raceway

  14. Bowser's Castle

  15. D.K.'s Jungle Parkway

  16. Yoshi Valley

  17. Banshee Boardwalk

  18. Rainbow Road

  19. Battle Arenas

  20. Starting Grid (Grand Prix / VS Race)

  21. Starting Grid (Time Trials / Battle)

  22. Super Star

  23. Final Lap!

  24. Finish (1st Place)

  25. Finish (2nd - 4th Place)

  26. Finish (5th - 8th Place)

  27. Results (1st - 4th Place)

  28. Results (5th - 8th Place)

  29. Results (Time Trials)

  30. Awards Ceremony (1st - 3rd Place)

  31. Awards Ceremony (4th - 8th Place)

  32. Staff Credits

Are you going to brighten up your morning at work by listening to the Mario Kart 64 soundtrack?

