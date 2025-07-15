Mario Kart 64 soundtrack comes to Nintendo Music

After more than 11 years, just over a month ago we received the new instalment of the Mario Kart franchise. Mario Kart World has a lot of miles, races and updates to complete to earn the love and respect of all gamers, but Nintendo hasn't forgotten where the series comes from.

Or at least, where it made the qualitative leap to 3D. Mario Kart 64 is a true gem on a console that still holds gamers' fondest memories. Gameplay-wise you may have more memories of Wii's Mario Kart or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but the music of MK 64 is absolutely transcendent.

And the best part is that it's now available to listen to whenever and wherever you want via Nintendo Music. It's 32 audio tracks, exactly one hour, of pure gaming nostalgia. These are the track titles:



Mario Kart 64 Title Screen

Selection Screens

Luigi Raceway

Moo Moo Farm

Koopa Troopa Beach

Kalimari Desert

Toad's Turnpike

Frappe Snowland

Choco Mountain

Mario Raceway

Wario Stadium

Sherbert Land

Royal Raceway

Bowser's Castle

D.K.'s Jungle Parkway

Yoshi Valley

Banshee Boardwalk

Rainbow Road

Battle Arenas

Starting Grid (Grand Prix / VS Race)

Starting Grid (Time Trials / Battle)

Super Star

Final Lap!

Finish (1st Place)

Finish (2nd - 4th Place)

Finish (5th - 8th Place)

Results (1st - 4th Place)

Results (5th - 8th Place)

Results (Time Trials)

Awards Ceremony (1st - 3rd Place)

Awards Ceremony (4th - 8th Place)

Staff Credits



Are you going to brighten up your morning at work by listening to the Mario Kart 64 soundtrack?