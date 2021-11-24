Mario Golf: Super Rush's latest update adds a new Target Golf mode and two new courses

HQ

Mario Golf: Super Rush's third post-launch content update has now arrived, and fortunately for fans, it's a pretty big one.

Firstly, the update adds fan-favourites Shy Guy and Wigger as playable characters. According to the update's patch notes, Shy Guy is a "well-balanced" character, and his Special Dash sees him take to the air with the help of Fly Guys. Wiggler, on the other hand, is a power-type character, and his Special Shot will cause him to become filled with anger and knock the ball a further distance.

Two new courses (Shelltop Sanctuary and All-Star Summit) have also been added, and so has a brand-new mode called Target Golf. This new mode differs from traditional golf, as it simply tasks players with shooting their balls towards one single circular target. Players are given five balls, and their score is dependent on how close they can reach the target.

You can take a look at the two new courses below: