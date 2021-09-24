English
Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush Update 3.0.0 has been released

More playable characters and playable courses are added.

Developer Camelot and publisher Nintendo earlier released the version 3.0.0 update for its sport game Mario Golf: Super Rush.

This time two more new playable characters Koopa Troopa and Ninji are added along with new playable courses: the snow-themed "Blustery Basin" and the desert-themed "Spiky Palms". Other than the above-mentioned new content, more tweaks and adjustments are made, for example now you can select the difficulty level of CPU Skill (Amateur, Pro, and Champ) as you prefer. For the full patch note and more details, please check here.

