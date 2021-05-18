Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer gathers all you need to know

You're watching Advertisements

We're five weeks away from the launch of Mario Golf: Super Rush, but Camelot and Nintendo have been surprisingly quiet since the game's unveiling in February. Not that it's a big problem when pretty much everything you should know can be gathered in one single trailer.

That's exactly what Nintendo has done by giving us a so-called overview trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush. It both shows and tells you how the different controls work, explains different strategies, highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the sixteen different playable characters and most certainly not least dives deeper into the different varieties of the new Speed Golf mode.