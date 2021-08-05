English
Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush is already the second best selling title in the series

It managed to sell 1.34 million units in five days.

Nintendo revealed within its most recent earnings report that Mario Golf: Super Rush managed to sell 1.34 million units by June 30, 2021. This is pretty impressive as the game had only been out for five days at this point. It also means that the sports title is the second best selling in the entire series with it falling only narrowly behind Mario Golf on the N64 (1.47 million).

You can take a look at the best selling titles in the series below:


  • Mario Golf (N64) - 1.47 million

  • [ Mario Golf Super Rush (Switch) - 1.34 million (as of 30th June 2021) ]

  • Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour (GameCube) - 1.27 million

  • Mario Golf: Advance Tour (GBA) - 0.53 million

  • Mario Golf: World Tour (3DS) - 0.49 million

  • Mario Golf (GBC) - 0.22 million

In the very same report, Nintendo also revealed that the Switch had now sold 89 million units. This is an increase of 4.45 million since Q1 2021 and it puts the console's lifetime sales ahead of the PS3 which managed to sell 87.4 million units.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

