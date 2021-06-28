Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush drives into first place in the UK charts

Scarlet Nexus also managed to debut in eighth place.

Unsurprisingly, another first-party Nintendo game has been able to storm its way to the top of the UK boxed retail charts. Mario Golf: Super Rush joins Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, and New Pokemon Snap as yet another chart-topper from the Nintendo Switch catalogue. Sales for the game didn't exactly break new records for the company, but they represented an increase of 17.5% when compared to the previous Mario sports title Mario Tennis Aces.

Elsewhere in the charts, there have been several other new entries. The highest of these is Scarlet Nexus which was able to claim the eighth-place spot and Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX was able to make a respectable debut in 17th. Additionally, the SEGA published Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game landed in 11th place, and the Nintendo Switch version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 charted in 29th after a 394% increase in sales week on week.

You can check out this week's top ten below:


  1. Mario Golf: Super Rush

  2. FIFA 21

  3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  6. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

  7. Minecraft (Switch)

  8. Scarlet Nexus

  9. Ring Fit Adventure

  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

